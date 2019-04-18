By The Numbers: Looking at population trends in north Iowa, southern Minnesota

Updated census numbers were released, and it shows that many are leaving rural areas for larger communities.

In Iowa, 69 of the 99 counties suffered drops in population from 2010 to 2018. In North Iowa, Cerro Gordo County dropped by roughly 1,500 - going from 44,151 in 2010 to 42,647 in 2018.

Nearly every north Iowa county dropped in population over the eight-year span.

Polk County remained the most populous, growing by 56,572 residents since 2010 to 487,204 people as of July 1, 2018. That's an increase of 13.1%.

Dallas County, which includes much of Des Moines' western suburbs, grew by 36.4% to 90,180, making it among the nation's fastest-growing counties.

Emmett County lost 10.2% of its population for the state's biggest rate decline.

In Minnesota, Steele, Mower, Olmsted and Dodge counties all increased.

Olmsted County went from 144,260 in 2010 to 156,277 in 2018.



You can take a look at all the population numbers below.