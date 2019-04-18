Related Content
- By The Numbers: Looking at population trends in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Air quality warning across North Iowa & Southern Minnesota
- Peak alert for North Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Strong winds roar through North Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Cold snap hits North Iowa and Southern Minnesota
- Man wanted in north Iowa, southern Minnesota taken into custody
- Road conditions in North Iowa and southern Minnesota
- Winter Storm Watch blankets southern Minnesota, part of north Iowa
- Saturday's Flood Warnings in north Iowa, southern Minnesota
- Tracking river levels across north Iowa, southern Minnesota
Scroll for more content...