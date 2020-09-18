Clear

IA/MN political leaders comment on the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

'Our country has lost a hero, an icon and inspiration for millions of women and girls.'

Posted: Sep 18, 2020 7:27 PM
Updated: Sep 18, 2020 7:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

KIMT-TV NEWS 3 - Reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is coming in.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds released the following statement:

“Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dedicated her life to passionately serving her country through the law. From caring for her family while working her way through law school to reaching the highest court in our land, she blazed a trail that inspires others to answer the call to serve. Her life of service deserves the utmost respect and admiration. My thoughts go out to her family and all who have been touched by the legacy she leaves behind.”

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Theresa Greenfield released the following statement:

“I’m at a loss. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a tireless champion for civil rights and equality, an inspiration, and an icon. Let's work hard every day to honor her memory.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, released the following statement:

“Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a force to be reckoned with. She was an iconic figure who blazed a trail for working moms, graciously balancing her professional life and family. Justice Ginsburg held deep, philosophical views of the world while maintaining genuine friendships that were blind to politics. My heart is with Justice Ginsburg’s children – Jane and James — their entire family, and the loved ones she leaves behind. May she rest in peace.”

U.S. Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (IA-01) released the following statement on Ginsburg’s death:

"Our country has lost a hero, an icon and inspiration for millions of women and girls. Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a champion for equal rights and a pioneer in law and politics who dedicated her life to ensuring our laws lived up to our values. I am heartbroken at the news of her passing and offer my sincerest condolences to her family. Her place in history is assured — it’s now up to us to carry on her legacy."

Statement from Ashley Hinson, Republican candidate for Congress in Iowa’s 1st District:

“America has lost a giant tonight. I am saddened by the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg. RBG was a trailblazer and gave every little girl the belief that they too could be a Supreme Court Justice. In the days and weeks ahead, we should come together as a country to celebrate her amazing life and service to this country.”

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) released the following statement:

"Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was a hero. She was an icon and a woman way ahead of her time. She opened doors for women at a time when so many insisted on keeping them shut."

“She was the first woman to get tenure at Columbia Law School and showed future women lawyers – like me – that anything and everything was possible. And it was never about the power or the prestige. It was always defending the defenseless."

“Lawyers fight for justice. But few lived and breathed that fight like Justice Ginsburg did her entire career. Her dedication to our country’s values and ideals is an example for every American. The best way we can honor her memory is to continue her fight.”

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa), Senate President pro tempore, released the following statement:

“For more than a quarter century on the highest court in the land, Justice Ginsburg fought tirelessly for greater justice, equality and opportunity for all people. She was a trailblazer in so many ways and for so many people. Her sharp legal mind, tenacity and resilience leave a remarkable imprint on our nation and her legacy will live on for generations to come. Barbara and I join our nation in mourning her passing,”

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz also issued a statement:

"Few Americans have done as much for the cause of equality as Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. She broke glass ceilings at every turn. She inspired generations of lawyers. She envisioned and implemented a humane and progressive interpretation of the law. She changed this country for the better. She will be sorely missed."

