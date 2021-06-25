Clear

Iowa political leaders blast U.S. Supreme Court on renewable fuel decision

Ruling allows smaller refineries to claim exemption from renewable fuel requirements.

Posted: Jun 25, 2021 11:57 AM
Updated: Jun 25, 2021 12:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Friday said an expanded number of small refineries can seek an exemption from certain renewable fuel requirements.

The high court ruled 6-3 that a small refinery that had previously received a hardship exemption from complying with Clean Air Act requirements may obtain an “extension” of that exemption. That's even if the refinery let a previous exemption lapse.

Iowa Renewable Fuels Association Executive Director Monte Shaw made the following statement in response:

“We are extremely disappointed the Supreme Court didn’t uphold the 10th Circuit Court ruling on eligibility to request RFS refinery exemption extensions. I am not a lawyer, but it sure seems like the 10th Circuit Court got it right when they determined that a refinery can’t extend something it no longer has. However, it is important to remember this case only applied to one of the three major findings from the 10th Circuit Court."

"Today’s decision allows refiners to apply to extend RFS exemptions that have lapsed. But this case did not impact the 10th Circuit’s ruling that refiners must still prove economic harm directly related to compliance with the RFS. Just as importantly, the 10th Circuit also found that EPA cannot use RIN costs as a cause of economic harm while simultaneously admitting RIN costs are recovered in the refiner’s crack spread. As the Biden EPA has pledged to follow the 10th Circuit Court ruling, today’s decision allows refiners to request an RFS exemption extension, but it does not make it easier for refiners to actually receive one."

"We fully expect the Biden EPA to keep their commitment to the RFS and to apply the 10th Circuit Court standards relating to economic harm, and as a result, to deny the vast majority of RFS exemption extension requests that are pending or that will be submitted in the future.”

The case involved amendments to the Clean Air Act made in 2005 and 2007 that require transportation fuel sold in the United States to contain specified amounts of certain renewable fuels. Small refineries were exempt from that requirement until 2011.

Iowa Governor Reynolds released the following statement after the United States Supreme Court decision regarding small refinery exemptions:

“Today’s ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court is a disappointing setback for Iowa agriculture and our renewable fuel industry. The decision not only undermines demand for ethanol and biodiesel, but creates an environment where waivers could grow exponentially.”

“Now more than ever we need the Biden Administration to take a clear stance against small refinery exemptions in order to limit the negative impact of this ruling. The Administration should now set robust annual renewable volume obligations and clear all additional hurdles for consumers to access cost-effective, clean-burning renewable fuels.”

“Despite what happened today, the fight is far from over and we will never back down in defense of this essential Iowa industry.”

The law also allowed the Environmental Protection Agency to extend the exemption for individual small refineries if complying would subject them to “disproportionate economic hardship.”

Another section of the law says that a small refinery can ask the EPA for an extension of the exemption “at any time.”

Iowa U.S. Senator Joni Ernst sent out the following tweet on the Supreme Court ruling:

“I’m disappointed w/ today’s SCOTUS decision, but it makes the stakes absolutely clear: The Biden @EPA can side w/ America’s farmers & producers, or Big Oil. No matter what, Iowans can be sure I will always stand w/ biofuel, and continue fighting tooth & nail to defend the #RFS.”

President Joe Biden's administration had argued that to get an extension a refinery had to have maintained a continuous exemption since 2011. The administration said that followed from the word “extension.”

But three small refineries told the court that the phrase “at any time” meant they did not have to maintain a continuous hardship exemption to seek one.

Iowa Congresswoman Ashley Hinson released the following statement:

"Today's Supreme Court decision would allow some oil refineries to have expired SRE waivers from biofuel blend mandates reinstated. This is a devastating blow to farmers in Iowa and across the nation. The Administration must not grant these exemptions to small oil refineries and should work to maintain the integrity of the renewable fuel standard, and I will continue calling on them to do so. I will never stop fighting for Iowa's farmers and biofuel producers in Congress."

A federal appeals court had said a continuous exemption was required for an extension. The Supreme Court disagreed.

The case involves HollyFrontier's Cheyenne Refinery in Wyoming, HollyFrontier's Woods Cross Refinery in Utah and Wynnewood Refining in Oklahoma. They argued that siding with the Biden administration would eliminate the exemption for most small refineries in the United States.

Growth Energy CEO Emily Skor also released the following statement on Friday’s ruling:

“The Supreme Court disagreed with the lower court’s view of extensions, but today’s decision does nothing to change the 10th Circuit’s ruling that exemptions cannot be granted when refiners cannot properly trace their hardship to compliance with the Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS),” said Skor. “In the past, the biofuel industry has looked to the courts to halt abuse. Today, new leaders at the Environmental Protection Agency have shown a willingness to defend the RFS, most recently by reversing three improperly granted exemptions. We look forward to working with the Biden administration to keep a lid on exemptions, further strengthen the RFS, and fast-track our progress toward decarbonization. Engine smart and earth kind biofuels are vital to achieving the nation’s climate goals.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 604879

Reported Deaths: 7654
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1250511781
Ramsey52534898
Dakota46874471
Anoka42804459
Washington27440291
Stearns22566225
St. Louis18156316
Scott17558138
Wright16387149
Olmsted13407102
Sherburne1202895
Carver1067748
Clay826792
Rice8208110
Blue Earth762944
Crow Wing682095
Kandiyohi668785
Chisago620952
Otter Tail586484
Benton583098
Goodhue484074
Douglas475881
Mower470533
Winona461452
Itasca460363
Isanti440664
McLeod431461
Morrison424962
Beltrami407962
Nobles407850
Steele397917
Polk389172
Becker387056
Lyon364054
Carlton353356
Freeborn347433
Pine335023
Nicollet331345
Mille Lacs311854
Brown308040
Le Sueur297426
Cass286632
Todd286033
Meeker263743
Waseca238223
Martin235333
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196641
Dodge18783
Renville182946
Redwood176640
Houston174616
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163423
Fillmore157710
Faribault155619
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146828
Sibley146810
Aitkin138937
Watonwan13579
Rock128719
Jackson122812
Pipestone116726
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift106918
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83213
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5853
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned47793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371374

Reported Deaths: 6063
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58285642
Linn21254340
Scott20312248
Black Hawk16213312
Woodbury15242230
Johnson1462685
Dubuque13520211
Dallas1129799
Pottawattamie11234174
Story1071848
Warren583991
Clinton561593
Cerro Gordo554297
Sioux517774
Webster517094
Muscatine4883106
Marshall487976
Des Moines468172
Wapello4340122
Buena Vista426940
Jasper421273
Plymouth403181
Lee383057
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry294937
Bremer288962
Carroll287252
Boone268534
Crawford268541
Benton260455
Washington257251
Dickinson249344
Mahaska232751
Jackson225242
Clay216727
Kossuth216266
Tama212371
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199135
Page194522
Buchanan194233
Cedar192423
Hardin187644
Fayette187143
Wright186240
Hamilton182051
Harrison180073
Clayton171257
Butler166535
Madison164619
Mills163924
Floyd163642
Cherokee159438
Lyon159341
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152852
Hancock150434
Iowa149924
Winnebago144531
Cass139155
Calhoun138913
Grundy137433
Emmet135841
Jefferson133535
Shelby131637
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129849
Appanoose129049
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125017
Franklin123523
Guthrie123332
Humboldt119626
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101124
Keokuk96932
Monroe96431
Unassigned9590
Ida91535
Adair87632
Pocahontas85722
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas77923
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont6279
Decatur6179
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54423
Audubon53311
Adams3464
Rochester
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 79°
Mason City
Partly Cloudy
84° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 88°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Austin
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 86°
Rain chances through the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Setting sail this weekend in Clear Lake

Image

Equality group calls for harshest sentencing for Chauvin

Image

Rochester for Justice says more work needs to be done following Chauvin's sentencing

Image

Sean's Weather 6/25

Image

Aaron's Thursday Night Forecast (6/24/21)

Image

Groundbreaking ceremony marks milestone in construction of Law Enforcement Memorial of SE Minnesota

Image

Breaking ground on law enforcement memorial

Image

Folks enjoy Rochesterfest

Image

A shortage of movers

Image

Volunteers recognized for service at clinics

Community Events