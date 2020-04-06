Iowa police to enforce governor's ban on gathering directive

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds is ordering the closure of malls and playgrounds and urging Iowans to stay home during what she called a critical week for containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Reynolds said at a news conference that local police would begin enforcing her order to bar gatherings of 10 people and that violators could be warned or cited.

The more aggressive moves come after Reynolds faced intense criticism in recent days for refusing to issue a statewide stay-at-home order as the number of cases increases.

Reynolds on Monday confirmed two more nursing homes have outbreaks involving at least three residents who have tested positive.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info