Iowa police to enforce governor's ban on gathering directive

Reynolds said at a news conference that local police would begin enforcing her order to bar gatherings of 10 people and that violators could be warned or cited.

Posted: Apr 6, 2020 3:01 PM
Posted By: The Associated Press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Gov. Kim Reynolds is ordering the closure of malls and playgrounds and urging Iowans to stay home during what she called a critical week for containing the coronavirus pandemic.

The more aggressive moves come after Reynolds faced intense criticism in recent days for refusing to issue a statewide stay-at-home order as the number of cases increases.

Reynolds on Monday confirmed two more nursing homes have outbreaks involving at least three residents who have tested positive.

