Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa police force: Several staffers positive for coronavirus

The Sioux City Police Department says several staff members have tested positive for the new coronavirus as the outbreak continues to climb in Iowa.

Posted: Apr 10, 2020 9:24 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The Sioux City Police Department says several staff members have tested positive for the new coronavirus as the outbreak continues to climb in Iowa.

Answers, symptoms and prevention | For complete Coronavirus coverage, click here | Iowa Department of Health info | Minnesota Department of Health info | Daily timeline of cases in Minnesota, Iowa | Sign up for our Coronavirus newsletter | Click here for Iowa unemployment info | Click here for Minnesota unemployment info

Sgt. Jeremy McClure with the department released a statement Thursday confirming that the virus had reached the office's ranks, but said the department would not release which or even how many employees have been infected in an effort to protect their privacy.

McClure says the department's essential services have not been affected and that the department maintains “full capabilities to respond to 911 and citizen calls for service.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Albert Lea
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 31°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
36° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 28°
Rochester
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 26°
Nice on Friday, weekend storm brewing
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Finding ways to save during the pandemic

Image

Churches prepare to celebrate Easter in non-traditional ways

Image

Mason City company switching to production of face shields

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow is on the way, but how much?

Image

Options for breaking a car lease

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Friday

Image

Job outlook during pandemic may be less than desperate

Image

Hearts for Hope

Image

False negative tests raising red flags

Image

Make your own disinfectant wipes

Community Events