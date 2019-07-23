Clear
Iowa police chief accused of injuring wife during altercation

A northwest Iowa police chief has been accused of injuring his wife during an altercation at their home.

Posted: Jul 23, 2019 7:59 AM

KINGSLEY, Iowa (AP) — A northwest Iowa police chief has been accused of injuring his wife during an altercation at their home.

Plymouth County court records say 51-year-old Joseph Hoover is charged with domestic abuse assault. A phone listed for him rang unanswered Tuesday. He didn't immediately return an email message from The Associated Press, seeking comment. The records don't list an attorney for him.

Hoover is chief of the Kingsley force.

The records say Hoover acknowledged to sheriff's deputies that he struck his wife with a forearm and shoulder during their altercation early Friday morning.

