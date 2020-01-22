Clear
Iowa police: Officers left woman with man accused of killing her

Russell and McLeod told the officers they could resolve their problems without criminal charges. Police say he used a golf club to kill her after the officers left.

FORT DODGE, Iowa - Police say a man killed a woman at an Iowa home about an hour after officers went there to check on a domestic dispute but left without making an arrest or removing anyone from the tense scene.

Mark Russell is charged with murder in the beating death of Angela McLeod. Police say officers couldn't determine who was the aggressor, and McLeod and her daughter didn't ask that Russell be forced to leave.

