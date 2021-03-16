Iowa police: 7-year-old accidentally shot in foot by father

WEBSTER CITY, Iowa (AP) — Police in central Iowa's Webster City say they're investigating after a 7-year-old boy was accidentally shot in the foot by his father.

Television station KCCI reports that the shooting happened Saturday.

Webster City police say the father was pulling a gun out of his waistband when it went off and hit the boy in the foot.

Officials say the boy is expected to recover. Police say the Hamilton County prosecutor is reviewing the case and will determine whether any charges are filed.