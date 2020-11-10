Iowa playoffs not impacted by new COVID-19 restrictions

KIMT NEWS 3 SPORTS – In the latest bout of COVID-19 restrictions issued by Gov. Kim Reynolds on Tuesday, each participant at youth and high school sporting events will be allowed two spectators for indoor events.

With the prep football semifinals and finals just days away, it was unclear how this would impact games at the UNI-Dome. The Iowa High School Athletic Association provided clarification in a statement Tuesday evening.

“Given the size of the UNI-Dome and previously planned precautions, the governor considers the state football semifinals and finals equivalent to an outdoor sporting gathering rather than an indoor event.”

However, certain precautions will be enforced.

“Through reserved seating at the UNI-Dome, spectators will be seated in group pods and will be at least six feet away from other groups. Tickets can be purchased in groups up to six and prohibited seats will be marked. Spectators, officials, staff, sideline personnel, cheerleaders, media members, and all other non-athletes will be required to wear masks while in the UNI-Dome.”

Semifinals are Nov. 12-14 with the finals taking place Nov.19-20.