Iowa picks Microsoft to create vaccine appointment system

Iowa public health officials have selected Microsoft to develop an online vaccine scheduling system as they seek to improve the state’s low national rankings for the rate of doses administered.

Posted: Feb 9, 2021 8:51 AM

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa public health officials have selected Microsoft to develop an online vaccine scheduling system as they seek to improve the state’s low national rankings for the rate of doses administered.

The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday posted notice online that it intends to award an emergency contract to the well-known software company.

The agency told bidders that it would award a separate contract to run a vaccine call center later this week.

The selection of Microsoft came after the agency last week gave potential bidders one day to respond to an emergency request for proposals seeking work.

