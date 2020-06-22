Iowa pauses ticket sales until stadium capacity limit known

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has paused ticket sales for the 2020 football season until there’s clarity about how many people will be allowed to attend games in 69,250-seat Kinnick Stadium.

Only individuals who have renewed season tickets and completed per-seat contributions by June 30 will be included in potential stadium seating plans.

Spokesman Steve Roe said about 35,000 season tickets and 5,000 student tickets have been sold.

New sales of the “Fight for Iowa” digital season pass, mini-plans, group, Hawkeye Village and single-games ticket sales are paused until social distancing requirements are determined.