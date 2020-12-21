Iowa pauses football activities due to COVID outbreak

IOWA CITY, Iowa - No. 15 Iowa says it's pausing football activities because of a COVID-19 outbreak but still hopes to play in next week's Music City Bowl.

Athletic director Gary Barta said in a statement Monday that the Hawkeyes will put all football activities on hold for at least five days because of an increase in positive cases.

Iowa is scheduled to play Missouri in the bowl game in Nashville, Tennessee, on Dec. 30.

Coach Kirk Ferentz says he met with team leaders “and they overwhelmingly want to play in the bowl game.” He says they'll continue to prepare “using the technology we have available.”

The Hawkeyes lost their first two games but finished the regular season with six straight wins. A game against Michigan scheduled for this past Saturday was canceled. Missouri is 5-5.