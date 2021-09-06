Clear

Iowa patrol: Kayak that fell from trailer kills motorcyclist in NE Iowa

The Iowa State Patrol says a motorcyclist was killed in the northeastern corner of Iowa when he was hit by a kayak that had fallen from a trailer.

The Telegraph Herald reports that the crash happened Sunday morning on a county road in Allamakee County.

Investigators say 75-year-old John Thein, of Guttenberg, was northbound on the road just before 11 a.m. and was approaching a southbound pickup truck pulling a trailer loaded with kayaks when one of the kayaks fell from the trailer.

The loose kayak hit Thein's motorcycle, causing the crash that killed Thein. The patrol continues to investigate the fatal crash.

