Clear

Iowa pastor arrested in Minnesota, faces Omaha abuse charges

Authorities in Minnesota have arrested an Iowa pastor on charges that he sexually assaulted two girls at a home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 2:18 PM

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Authorities in Minnesota have arrested an Iowa pastor on charges that he sexually assaulted two girls at a home in Omaha, Nebraska.

Police in Carlton County, Minnesota, arrested 44-year-old Emanuel J. Rodriguez on Saturday morning on a Douglas County, Nebraska, arrest warrant that charged him with two counts of third-degree sexual assault of a child. The website for the Calvary Assembly of God Church in Council Bluffs, Iowa, lists Rodriguez as a pastor.

An affidavit filed Friday accused Rodriguez of fondling two girls between Jan. 1, 2017, and May 17, 2019, inside two homes in Omaha previously owned by Rodriguez. The girls are now ages 12 and 11.

It's unclear when Rodriguez will be returned to Omaha.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
74° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 74°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
79° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 81°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
82° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 83°
Charles City
Overcast
72° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 74°
More Rain for the work week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

MC Home Damaged by Explosion

Image

My Money: Saving for retirement

Image

Working in the heat

Image

Winter parking restrictions proposed

Image

Address Canvassing in Olmsted County this Week

Image

Tracking A Gloomy Monday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: More rain for the work week

Image

Chatfield Western Days

Image

Volunteering to clean up school grounds

Image

Kasson Fire and Rescue fundraiser

Community Events