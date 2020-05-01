Iowa reopens restaurants, gyms and some retail stores

MASON CITY, Iowa - Places like Southbridge Mall and restaurants across the country were bustling today, as businesses got to welcome back their loyal customers.

"I think it's great to have the mall open again the restaurants and we'll get our town back going again," said Lindsey Huesman.

Lindsey and her daugher Estella were out today getting mall madness out of their system.

Meanwhile, K.J. Barkema, who owns River City Mini Golf in the mall tells KIMT News 3 his business is still closed, but he's still glad other retailers are allowed to open.

"There's a lot of great stuff that's reopening in the mall, a lot of the retail stores are opening up again and that's going to be great for them," said Barkema.

No takeout bags were needed at The Sports Page restaurant this evening. Customers grabbed a seat in the dining room, which was a welcome sight for owner Steve Anderegg.

"When the first customers walked in, a son and his mother walked in, I was ecstatic to have people in the business again. Sitting down having a lunch, enjoying themselves," Anderegg.

Down the road in Clear Lake, folks were getting pumped up at NIP Fitness. Staff made sure the machines were clean for members.

"I wouldn't say extremely busy but very steady. Fridays always are just a little quieter for us so I'm assuming tomorrow and the weekend and monday are going to be busy," said owner Jake Prazak.