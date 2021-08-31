Iowa paddlers urged to stay off swollen rivers and streams

DES MOINES, Iowa – State officials are urging paddlers to stay off rivers and streams that have been swollen by recent heavy rainfall.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says some rivers are already dangerously high and water levels on more could rise fast with rain in the forecast.

“We encourage all paddlers, especially new and inexperienced paddlers, to stay on lakes and flat-water while the rivers are high due to heavy rain”, says Todd Robertson, paddling instructor and Outreach Coordinator for Rivers Programs at the Iowa DNR.

Robertson says even experienced paddlers should stay on dry land for now.

“Swollen rivers are super powerful and have unpredictable current along with tons of wood debris coming downstream to form deadly “strainers,” he says. “If you get into a situation where you are struggling and fighting the current, the river will win.”