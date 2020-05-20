Iowa one of 19 states with new inflammatory illness striking children

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is reminding parents to watch out for a possibly coronavirus-related illness striking children.

Iowa is one of 19 states which has had at least one case of a new pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome (PMIS). This rare condition is also known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C).

"The providers feel that it is important for infants, children and adolescents to be seen when they become ill, and not delay care,” says MercyOne Physician Assistant-Certified Diane Julius. “This has become increasingly important in light of the recent COVID-19 pandemic. Infants and small children are unable to verbalize their symptoms, and should be checked when they are ill to identify other reasons for illness such as fever, ear infection, pharyngitis, cough, etc.”

MercyOne says some characteristics of PMIS are similar to other treatable inflammatory diseases.

“We have completely separated our sick and well patients so that we can provide care without undue risk to others,” says Julius. “Delay in being seen can increase a patient's risk for more serious infections and possible hospitalizations. We have not seen as of yet, any cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children; but please know that we are keeping up-to-date on the information being presented and we are prepared to provide care if the situation arises."

Researchers are investigating possible connections between PMIS and the COVID-19 virus.