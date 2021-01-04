Iowa officials push schools back into classrooms

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appears to be prepared to push schools to return students to classrooms this month, reinforcing her plans to prioritize in-person learning even when a local school board believes it’s too risky.

The Des Moines school district’s request on Dec. 28 was the first to be rejected since August.

Des Moines Superintendent Tom Ahart’s says the school board is concerned about the safety and well-being of its students and employees based on local virus conditions.

Iowa Department of Education Director Ann Lebo rejected the request on Dec. 30. Lebo echoed Reynolds' recent statements that students engaged in remote learning are falling behind academically and that schools are not primary drivers of spread of the virus.