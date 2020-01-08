Iowa officials investigating what they say was murder-suicide

Officers are investigating the deaths of two people in what Story County officials say was a murder-suicide.
A relative called 911 after discovering the bodies around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a residence in Colo.
The Story County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately release the names of the two, nor provide information about the causes of their deaths. State officials have joined the investigation.
