Iowa officers hailed for catching kids dropped by mom from window (with video)

Posted: Mar. 20, 2019 10:48 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Four Des Moines police officers are being hailed for catching children dropped by their mother from a third-story window during an apartment fire.

The officers had been dispatched around 3:15 a.m. Tuesday to help firefighters at the complex in northern Des Moines. Officials say the officers arrived before firefighters and quickly arrayed themselves on the ground to help the mother save the three young children.

On a video released by Des Moines police, one officer can be heard yelling over the sound of sirens, "I got 'em, yup. Drop 'em!"

Fire Lt. Rick Thomas says none of the children, firefighters or officers was injured. The fire cause is being investigated.

The Police Department posted on its Facebook page praise for officers Cole Johnson, Tyler Kelley, Casey Sanders and Craig Vasquez.

