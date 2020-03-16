Iowa offering unemployment benefits for coronavirus job losses

DES MOINES, Iowa – People losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 coronavirus can get some help from the State of Iowa.

“Iowa has incredible employers accommodating the needs of Iowans during the disruption caused by COVID-19,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “The state of Iowa is doing everything we can to ease the process and shorten the time it will take for Iowans to receive unemployment benefits. All of our state agencies continue to work as one team to lessen the impact COVID-19 will have on our economy and our people.”

Iowa Workforce Development says if you are laid off due to COVID-19 or have to stay home to self-isolate, care for family members or due to illness related to COVID-19, you can receive unemployment benefits, provided you meet all other eligibility requirements. You can check those requirements here. Applicants can expect to receive payment seven to 10 days after filing a claim.

Claims that are filed and identified as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19, will not be charged to employers. Fact-finding interviews for these claims will be waived and not be held although employers will be notified of claims received.

“Iowa Workforce Development is taking steps to reduce the impact of these claims on employers who have had to temporarily lay off staff due to closures or slowdowns,” says IWD Director BethTownsend. “IWD encourages all employers to utilize paid leave and telework options for employees before utilizing temporary layoffs. Iowa Workforce Development will continue to monitor the situation, working with our stakeholders and updates will be released on our webpage.”