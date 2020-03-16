Clear
BREAKING NEWS Number of confirmed Coronavirus cases in Minnesota is at 54 Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa offering unemployment benefits for coronavirus job losses

Claims will not be charged to employers.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 12:41 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – People losing their jobs due to the COVID-19 coronavirus can get some help from the State of Iowa.

“Iowa has incredible employers accommodating the needs of Iowans during the disruption caused by COVID-19,” says Governor Kim Reynolds. “The state of Iowa is doing everything we can to ease the process and shorten the time it will take for Iowans to receive unemployment benefits. All of our state agencies continue to work as one team to lessen the impact COVID-19 will have on our economy and our people.”

Iowa Workforce Development says if you are laid off due to COVID-19 or have to stay home to self-isolate, care for family members or due to illness related to COVID-19, you can receive unemployment benefits, provided you meet all other eligibility requirements. You can check those requirements here. Applicants can expect to receive payment seven to 10 days after filing a claim.

Claims that are filed and identified as a direct or indirect result of COVID-19, will not be charged to employers. Fact-finding interviews for these claims will be waived and not be held although employers will be notified of claims received.

“Iowa Workforce Development is taking steps to reduce the impact of these claims on employers who have had to temporarily lay off staff due to closures or slowdowns,” says IWD Director BethTownsend. “IWD encourages all employers to utilize paid leave and telework options for employees before utilizing temporary layoffs. Iowa Workforce Development will continue to monitor the situation, working with our stakeholders and updates will be released on our webpage.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 29°
Albert Lea
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 33°
Charles City
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 29°
Rochester
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 25°
Rain and snow return this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Midweek Precipitation Update

Image

Rochester Athletic Club set to close this week

Image

Public library closing amid coronavirus concerns

Image

Sean Weather Ides of March

Image

Parents respond to Gov. Walz closing schools

Image

Trail Creek Coffee Roasters

Image

Church streams services

Image

Channel One hosts food drive

Community Events