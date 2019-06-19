Clear

Iowa native wins NASCAR race by penalty

Ross Chastain failed post-race inspection for not meeting the required height of the vehicle.

NEWTON, Iowa – Controversy has been roaming about in the NASCAR world since the running of the Gander Outdoors Truck Series M&Ms 200 on Saturday at Iowa Speedway.

Ross Chastain led the majority of the race and was the first to take the checkered flag. However, the height of his truck didn’t meet the minimum requirement by rule, ultimately failing post-race inspection.

The decision was upheld this week making it the first time in 60 years that NASCAR has overturned a victory.

As a result, Iowa native Brett Moffitt will take the prize money and says that it was not the way he wanted to win the race, but it is what it is.

“Obviously it’s not the way I want to win. As a racecar driver I still know I got beat on the track which is frustrating,” said Moffitt. “I would rather take the checkered and be the first one to it but I'll take a win any way I can get it.”

