Iowa movie theatres offered booster shot of COVID relief

DES MOINES, Iowa – Up to $5.5 million is available to help the state’s movie theatres survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced the launch of the new Iowa Movie Theatre Relief program. It will provide up to $10,000 per screen to assist the nearly 150 movie theatres housing approximately 550 screens in Iowa with operational expenses.

“Throughout this pandemic, we have worked to find a balance to protect the lives and livelihoods of Iowans,” says Governor Reynolds. “In so many small towns and rural communities, a movie theater can be the lifeblood of main street. This program will assist movie theaters in their day-to-day operations alleviating some of the economic strain they are seeing as a result of virus mitigation and social distancing practices.”

To be eligible for a grant, movie theatres must demonstrate they:

Operates screen(s) in Iowa showing films open to all ages.

Conducted regularly scheduled screenings in Iowa in Calendar Year 2019.

Were subject to limitations or restrictions described in a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency issued by Governor Reynolds on or after March 17 or have not been able to host screenings in Iowa between March 17 and the submission date of the application for assistance through the Fund.

Incurred a revenue loss in Calendar Year 2020 due to the pandemic as compared with Calendar Year 2019.

The Iowa Movie Theatre Relief Program will accept applications from November 9 through 5 pm on November 16. For a full list of eligibility requirements, additional information, and to apply, visit iowabusinessrecovery.com. Application questions should be directed to theatrerelief@iowaeda.com.