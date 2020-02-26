Iowa mother: Daughter injured by viral online prank

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (Sioux City Journal) — A Sioux City mother has complained to the local school board after she says her sixth-grade daughter suffered a broken arm and elbow at the hands of two other middle students carrying out a viral online prank.
The Sioux City Journal reports that the woman told the board Monday night her daughter had been hurt on Feb. 7, when two West Middle School classmates cajoled her into a jumping contest, then kicked the girl's feet out from under her, causing her to fall on her shoulder.
Called the “skull breaker challenge,” the prank was made popular on the social media platform TikTok and has led to reports of children across the country suffering serious head and other injuries.
