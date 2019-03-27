Iowa meth dealer to spend decades in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Dealing drugs is landing an Iowa man behind bars for decades.

Dalton James Betsinger, 25, was sentenced Wednesday to 21 years and 10 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The Iowa State Patrol arrested Betsinger on New Year’s Eve in Cerro Gordo County and found him with meth, marijuana, a digital scale, baggies, a glass drug pipe, and an electric stun gun.

That federal sentence, however, will be served after Betsinger finishes what’s left of a 10 prison sentence he was given in Floyd County in 2015. Betsinger pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth but his sentence was suspended and he received five years of probation. That probation has now been revoked, so Betsinger will serve his original sentence and then spend another two decades in prison.