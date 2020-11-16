Iowa mask mandate supported by public health official

MASON CITY, Iowa - This is the first mask mandate of its kind across the Hawkeye state. Governor Kim Reynolds requiring them to be worn indoors when social distancing is not possible.

"If Iowans don't buy into this, we lose. Businesses will close once again. More schools will be forced to go online and our health care system will fail," said Governor Kim Reynolds

Starting at midnight, several new rules will go into effect, aimed at keeping hospitals from cracking under the strain.

"The number of Iowans in the hospital with COVID-19 has doubled to the point where one out of every four hospital patients has the virus," she said.

Besides mandating masks, restaurants and bars will close at 10 p.m. Gatherings are limited even further, 15 people indoors and 30 people outdoors.

CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft says he thinks the measures were needed weeks ago.

"I do think this is a step in the right direction, I just feel like it is a little bit late," said Hanft.

While youth sports are suspended, high school and college games are allowed to continue. High school games are limited to just two parents per player. Hanft questions why school sports are being allowed to continue.

"I do understand the need to keep kids in school, but trying to keep sports going at a time when we're literally innundated right now, just doesn't seem to make any sense," he said.

Hanft says the community-wide spread of the virus is also taxing child care and long-term care centers, which is why he's asking residents to comply.

"People need to follow the governor's guidelines, what she said tonight and that is people got to own this and not hang out in restaurants where there's tons of people, not go to the bars where there's a lot of people. People need to stay home if it's not essential to be out."

The Governor's latest proclamation also instructs hospitals to reduce inpatient elective procedures by 50%.