Clear

Iowa man wounded by police officer during traffic stop

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Posted: Jul 7, 2019 9:44 PM

LEON, Iowa (AP) - An Iowa man is hospitalized after being shot by a police officer during a traffic stop in a small town about 70 miles south of Des Moines.

The Des Moines Register reports the shooting happened early Sunday in Leon, Iowa. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the driver sprayed the officer with a chemical agent before the officer shot him.

Authorities did not immediately release the names of the officer or the driver, but they said the driver is a man in his 50s who was flown to a Des Moines hospital in critical condition after the shooting.

Authorities declined to say why the man was stopped and how many times he was shot.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 61°
Feels Like: 72°
Tracking sunshine to start your weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Ober's grand slam leads Honkers to 5-2 win.

Image

jeremiah standup

Image

Renowned stunt dogs performing in Charles City

Image

Brooke's Weather Forecast

Image

Defense reigns as Honkers fall to Waterloo

Image

Highlights: Northwood-Kensett baseball looks for fourth-straight win

Image

Hazardous flooding impacts residents

Image

Body of missing man found in Cerro Gordo County

Image

Parklet is open for business

Image

Channel One needs help after flooding

Community Events