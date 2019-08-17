Clear
SEVERE WX : Severe Thunderstorm Watch View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa man, woman each get 30 years in prison for abusing boy

A man and woman who confined the man's son in a basement in central Iowa have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Posted: Aug 17, 2019 9:15 PM
Updated: Aug 17, 2019 9:16 PM

ELDORA, Iowa (AP) — A man and woman who confined the man's son in a basement in central Iowa have each been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

The Des Moines Register reports that 31-year-old Alex Shadlow and his girlfriend, 40-year-old Traci Tyler, were sentenced Friday.

Shadlow had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree kidnapping and two counts of child endangerment causing serious injury. Tyler had pleaded guilty to three counts of child endangerment causing serious injury.

Prosecutors say Tyler and Shadlow locked his 8-year-old son in a space beneath the basement stairs of their Ackley home for at least nine hours a day in summer 2017. The boy told authorities he slept on concrete, had no access to a bathroom and food was withheld.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 72°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
72° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 72°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Scattered Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 68°
Tracking severe storms tonight.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester native and Olympic Trials qualifier teaches nordic skiing at Quarry Hill

Image

Mason City Pride gets underway

Image

Kingsland school district's new tax referendum

Image

CTK: Charles City

Image

CTK: Osage Green Devils

Image

CTK: Grand Meadow

Image

Scooters causing concern in Rochester

Image

Hagedorn tour in Albert Lea

Image

Reaction to Railroad railroad shooting verdict

Image

Chris' weekend forecast

Community Events