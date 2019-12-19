Iowa man who tore down, burned LGBTQ flag is imprisoned

A man has been imprisoned for burning an LGBTQ flag that was flying at a church in central Iowa.
Court records say 30-year-old Adolfo Martinez of Ames was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years for the hate crime of arson and given a year for reckless use of explosives or fire and 30 days for harassment.
The sentences are to be served consecutively. He'd been arrested in June.
He's said he tore down the flag that had been hanging from the United Church of Christ in Ames and burned it because he opposes homosexuality.
