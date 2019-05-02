Clear

Iowa man who punched casino slot machine gets 6 days in jail

Posted: May. 2, 2019 6:33 AM

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — A man who punched a casino slot machine in Sioux City has been told to pay a $625 fine and to cover the damage he caused.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 52-year-old Tommy Goldberg pleaded guilty Wednesday to criminal mischief. A judge sentenced Goldberg to six days in jail but credited him with six days already served. The judge also ordered him to pay $1,050 to the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino.

Authorities say a security supervisor reviewing surveillance video saw Goldberg playing the machine on Jan. 7 and pressing a button on the touchscreen several times. The video showed Goldberg becoming frustrated and punching the screen.

Tracking much drier weather starting today!
