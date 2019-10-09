Iowa man who exchanged gunshots with officers gets 10 years

VINTON, Iowa (AP) — A man who exchanged gunshots with officers in eastern Iowa has been given 10 years in prison.
Benton County District Court records say 45-year-old Lyle Fowler Jr. was sentenced last month. He'd pleaded guilty to assault on the officers and interference with official acts.
The Iowa Public Safety Department says Fowler shot toward officers sent to check his welfare on Sept. 7 last year. The two officers fired back, but no one was wounded. He put down his weapon and was taken into custody after the exchange.
