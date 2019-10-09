Clear

Iowa man who exchanged gunshots with officers gets 10 years

The Iowa Public Safety Department says Fowler shot toward officers sent to check his welfare on Sept. 7 last year.

Posted: Oct 9, 2019 8:56 AM

VINTON, Iowa (AP) — A man who exchanged gunshots with officers in eastern Iowa has been given 10 years in prison.

Benton County District Court records say 45-year-old Lyle Fowler Jr. was sentenced last month. He'd pleaded guilty to assault on the officers and interference with official acts.

The Iowa Public Safety Department says Fowler shot toward officers sent to check his welfare on Sept. 7 last year. The two officers fired back, but no one was wounded. He put down his weapon and was taken into custody after the exchange.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 58°
Albert Lea
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Charles City
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 59°
Rochester
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 59°
Tracking a big change later this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester man arrested for alleged random stabbing

Image

Austin students prepare for Phesant Opener

Image

Preparing for Winter roads

Image

Fire Prevention Week

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Wednesday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: We've heard about the snow, but what about the rain?

Image

Stewartville sweeps Kasson-Mantorville

Image

Twins react to postseason sweep to Yankees

Image

Continuing coverage: "Save the Track"

Image

Bringing "Harry Potter" to the classroom

Community Events