Iowa man who drunkenly shot at deer but hit woman pleads guilty

OTTUMWA, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man is awaiting sentencing for drunkenly firing a rifle and wounding a woman inside her home instead of a deer he'd hoped to kill.
Court records say 35-year-old Lee Ryals pleaded guilty Wednesday.
Authorities say the 73-year-old woman was cleaning her stove on Jan. 4 last year near Ottumwa when she heard a loud noise and felt pain in the back of her head.
She drove herself to a hospital, where doctors removed a bullet.
Authorities say Ryals was drunk when he pulled the trigger on the deck of a camper where he'd been staying.
Sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 29.
