Iowa man who beat to death and beheaded rabbit gets 2 years

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man who beat to death and beheaded a rabbit at an animal shelter in Des Moines has been given a two-year sentence.
Court records say Bobby Carothers pleaded guilty last month to animal torture and requested immediate sentencing.
Staffers at the Animal Rescue League shelter identified Carothers as being the last visitor in the building on Dec. 15.
The records say that as Carothers left he told one of the staffers that he was having rabbit stew that night.
A short time later employees found the dead rabbit, Petunia.
