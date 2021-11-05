Clear

Iowa man weds in hospital after long COVID battle

Ceremony held in Council Bluffs ICU.

Posted: Nov 5, 2021 7:59 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (AP) — Jonathan Johnson spent weeks on a ventilator battling COVID-19, then decided to get married — in the hospital.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that the 28-year-old man surprised his fiancée with the help of hospital staff and arranged a wedding in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Council Bluffs, Iowa, tying the knot with 28-year-old Mariah Copeland from his bed. As soon as he recovered, he decided it was time to get married. Family, friends and an officiant helped pull off the surprise on October 14.

Johnson says: “After coming off the ventilator, you view a lot of things differently in life.”

