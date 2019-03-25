Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa man sought in shotgun slayings of 2 people in Nebraska

Authorities are seeking an Iowa man suspected of shooting to death two people at their home in southeast Nebraska — the parents of his former live-in girlfriend.

Posted: Mar. 25, 2019 6:32 AM

DOUGLAS, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are seeking an Iowa man suspected of shooting to death two people at their home in southeast Nebraska — the parents of his former live-in girlfriend.

Otoe County Court records say 36-year-old Brindar Jangir is charged with two counts of first-degree murder. The records don't list the name of an attorney who could comment for him.

An affidavit in support of an arrest warrant says Jangir used a stolen shotgun to kill Randal and Annette Grimes on Saturday morning in the village of Douglas. Their bodies were discovered by a sheriff's deputy who was checking on an aborted call to 911.

The affidavit says Randal and Annette Grimes were the parents of a woman Jangir was living with in Sioux City, Iowa, until she moved out March 12. The affidavit says she told officers Jangir threatened to kill her and her parents if she ever left him.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 26°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Charles City
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 26°
Rochester
Broken Clouds
30° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 25°
We're tracking a rebound of temps and the return of sunshine!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

New owners ready to take over Suzie Q

Image

Tracking Sunshine and Cooler Temps for Monday

Image

Thousands volunteer for NCAA Final Four weekend

Image

Immigrant shares story to bring understanding

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Rochester Thaw Festival

Image

Is your bracket crushed?

Image

Stretch Your Inch

Image

Bulls defeat Blizzard to move on

Image

2 NCAA wrestling titles coming back to Iowa

Community Events