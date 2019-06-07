Iowa man sentenced to federal prison for child porn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A 23-year-old Urbandale man has been sentenced to nearly six years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
Federal prosecutors say Kacey Alyn Duall Bruse was sentenced Wednesday to 70 months. There is no parole in the federal system.
Investigators say that in 2017, an undercover Urbandale police officer downloaded images of child pornography from an internet address belonging to Bruse, who was making child porn files available for download via a peer-to-peer file sharing program. A search warrant executed at Bruse's house in June 2017 turned up a computer with stored child porn images.
