Clear
SEVERE WX : Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Iowa man sentenced for torturing family dog

A northeastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail — all but seven days of it suspended — for torturing the family dog and making his children watch a video of the torture.

Posted: Nov 5, 2019 6:07 PM

INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (AP) — A northeastern Iowa man has been sentenced to 30 days in jail — all but seven days of it suspended — for torturing the family dog and making his children watch a video of the torture.

The Buchanan County prosecutor's office says in a news release that 42-year-old Jason O'Neil Johnson, of Independence, was sentenced Tuesday. He was found guilty by a jury in August of animal torture.

Johnson will spend only seven days in jail if he successfully completes a year of probation, psychological evaluation and treatment and 16 hours of community service.

Prosecutors say Johnson held down the dog, named Daisy, in May and repeatedly beat her with a belt and closed fists for chewing on a pair of sunglasses he had left out. Johnson made his son record the beating to send to his other children, whom he blamed for failing to securely kennel the dog.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 27°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Winter Weather Advisory Issued
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Breaking down the election with political analyst Bennett Smith: Part 2

Image

Voice of the People Award

Image

Safe Driving in the Snow

Image

Homelessness

Image

Child Left In Car

Image

Bennett Smith on Iowa School Races

Image

Weiss Update

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Snow arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday

Image

Drone video: B-20 Auto Fire near Clear Lake

Image

Election Preview: Lyle

Community Events