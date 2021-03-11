Iowa man sentenced for selling meth in southern Minnesota

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Iowa man gets probation for dealing methamphetamine in Mower County.

Jon Thomas Faas, 32 of Alexander, IA, was sentenced Thursday to five years of supervised probation and fined $1,000. He was arrested in December 2019 and eventually pleaded guilty to second-degree sale of drugs.

The Southeast Minnesota Drug Task Force says Faas sold 30.92 grams of meth to a confidential informant in Austin. Court records show Faas was convicted of a second-degree drug crime in Mower County in 2015.