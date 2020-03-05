Iowa man pleads not guilty to selling meth in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Iowa man accused of dealing meth in Mower County is pleading not guilty.

Jon Thomas Faas, 31 of Alexander, IA, is charged with 1st degree drug sales. The Southeast Minnesota Drug Task Force says Faas sold 30.92 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on January 4, 2019, in Austin.

Faas has a previous conviction in Mower County for a 2nd degree drug crime in October 2015.

He entered a not guilty plea Thursday and his trial is set to start on July 20.