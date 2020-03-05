Clear
BREAKING NEWS Murder charges filed in Mower County against man accused of killing his 2-year-old daughter Full Story
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Iowa man pleads not guilty to selling meth in Mower County

Jon Faas
Jon Faas

Accused of providing the drug to a confidential informant.

Posted: Mar 5, 2020 1:56 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Iowa man accused of dealing meth in Mower County is pleading not guilty.

Jon Thomas Faas, 31 of Alexander, IA, is charged with 1st degree drug sales. The Southeast Minnesota Drug Task Force says Faas sold 30.92 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant on January 4, 2019, in Austin.

Faas has a previous conviction in Mower County for a 2nd degree drug crime in October 2015.

He entered a not guilty plea Thursday and his trial is set to start on July 20.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
35° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 25°
Feels Like: 22°
Albert Lea
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 19°
Austin
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 25°
Charles City
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 22°
Rochester
Overcast
33° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
A busy Thursday - tracking rain, winds, and cloudy skies
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

Image

Share your Story with NAMI

Image

Kasson Theater now has new owner

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: A look at our busy weather Thursday

Image

Wednesday's section and state basketball highlights

Image

SAW: Patrick Kennedy

Image

Sean Weather 3/4 2

Image

North Iowa voters say "YES"

Image

Big voter turnout for first MN primary

Image

New location for RPS school being considered

Community Events