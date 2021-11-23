Iowa man pleads not guilty in international child porn investigation

WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — A Waterloo, Iowa man has pleaded not guilty to federal child porn charges connected to an international investigation.

A federal grand jury charged 31-year-old Mychal Paul Olson with receipt and possession of child pornography. Olson pleaded not guilty Thursday. He's currently jailed. The indictment alleges Olson had images of a child under age 12 between 2019 and 2020.

Undercover Australian police took over a man's account in 2019 and received images of child abuse from hundreds of people. Australian police found Olson's email in the mix and sent findings to U.S. authorities.