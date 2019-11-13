Clear

Iowa man pleads guilty to making bomb threats against Trump

Posted: Nov 13, 2019 8:27 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has pleaded guilty to threatening to kill President Donald Trumps with homemade bombs.

The Gazette reports that 25-year-old Christian Delatorre, of Dubuque, entered the plea Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. The charge: willfully threatening to take the life of and inflict serious harm upon the president. His sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.

A proposed plea agreement says a Secret Service agent interviewed Delatorre on April 29 at a Dubuque hospital where he was being treated for psychiatric problems. A psychiatric nurse practitioner at Mercy Hospital reported that Delatorre had been making threats about assassinating Trump.

The agent reports in the document that Delatorre said he was angered when Trump mocked people and talked about sending immigrants back to their home countries.

The document says Delatorre’s plans included attaching bombs to drones he’d fly over and detonate at the White House. The document also says Delatorre intended to undertake a suicide mission if his other plans didn’t work.

