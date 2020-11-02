Iowa man pleads guilty to dealing meth in southern Minnesota

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Iowa man is pleading guilty to dealing methamphetamine in Mower County.

Jon Thomas Faas, 32 of Alexander, IA, entered a guilty plea Monday to 2nd degree sale of meth. He was arrested in December 2019 after the Southeast Minnesota Drug Task Force accused Faas of selling 30.92 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Austin on January 4, 2019.

Court records show Faas has a prior conviction in Mower County for a 2nd degree drug crime in 2015.

His sentencing is set for February 4, 2021.