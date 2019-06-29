Clear
Iowa man injured in Freeborn County motorcycle crash

Lost control on I-90 on ramp.

Posted: Jun 29, 2019 11:44 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Iowa man is hurt in a southern Minnesota motorcycle accident.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Daniel Jordan Reinsch, 31 of Roland, IA, was riding his Harley-Davidson north on Interstate 35 when he lost control on the ramp to eastbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County. The motorcycle went over onto its right side and Reinsch was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The State Patrol says Reinsch was wearing a helmet.

This accident happened around 10:43 am Saturday and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.

