BANCROFT TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An Iowa man is hurt in a southern Minnesota motorcycle accident.
The Minnesota State Patrol says Daniel Jordan Reinsch, 31 of Roland, IA, was riding his Harley-Davidson north on Interstate 35 when he lost control on the ramp to eastbound Interstate 90 in Freeborn County. The motorcycle went over onto its right side and Reinsch was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.
The State Patrol says Reinsch was wearing a helmet.
This accident happened around 10:43 am Saturday and Mayo Ambulance assisted at the scene.
Related Content
- Iowa man injured in Freeborn County motorcycle crash
- Motorcycle crash in Freeborn County
- Motorcycle accident in Freeborn County
- One injured in Freeborn County crash
- Woman injured in Freeborn County crash
- Freeborn County crash injures one person
- 1 hospitalized after motorcycle crash in southern Freeborn County
- Austin man injured in I-90 rollover crash in Freeborn Co.
- One injured in rollover crash on I-35 in Freeborn County
- Boating accident in Freeborn County injures two
Scroll for more content...