Iowa man in Austin crash

AUSTIN, Minn. – An Iowa man is cited after a Sunday traffic accident on Interstate 90.

Authorities say the three-vehicle collision happened around 3 pm at the interchange of I-90 and 4th Street NW in Austin. Law enforcement says Donald Weber, 64, lost his brakes and entered the intersection at a red light, striking one vehicle and knocking into a third vehicle.

Authorities say one person involved was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System but there were no life-threatening injuries. Weber was cited for failure to stop, endangering life or property.