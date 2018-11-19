Clear

Iowa man imprisoned for neglect of wife's disabled daughter

A man whose wife's intellectually disabled daughter was always locked in a bedroom has been given 10 years in prison.

Posted: Nov. 19, 2018 2:55 PM

DAVENPORT, Iowa (AP) — A Davenport man whose wife's intellectually disabled daughter was always locked in a bedroom has been given 10 years in prison.

The Quad-City Times reports that 56-year-old Eugene Harris was sentenced Friday. He'd been convicted of neglect of a dependent person, but the jury couldn't reach an agreement on a charge of dependent adult abuse. It's since been dropped.

Harris' wife, 48-year-old Kimberly Williams, has pleaded not guilty to the same charges. Her trial is scheduled to begin March 4.

Authorities say officers sent to the home May 22 to check a report about a domestic disturbance were led by Harris to a bedroom locked from the outside. That's where they found Williams' daughter. Nearby were soiled adult diapers, a mattress on the floor and a few other items.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
Albert Lea
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 4°
Feels Like: 13°
Austin
Overcast
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 5°
Feels Like: 13°
Charles City
Overcast
27° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 8°
Feels Like: 16°
Rochester
Overcast
26° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 7°
Feels Like: 14°
Clouds will continue as temperatures get cold yet again tonight
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

How To Avoid Salmonella In Your Thanksgiving Turkey

Image

Consumers Expected To Spend About $1,200 This Holiday

Image

New Rockefeller Christmas Tree Star Unveiled

Image

Behind The Scenes With The Rockettes

Image

Group rates 10 worst toys this holiday season

Image

Dad honored with 44-year-old Christmas tree

Image

Neiman Marcus releases Christmas fantasy gift list

Image

Take a look at this year's Rockefeller Center Christmas tree

Image

Sneak Peek At Macy's Thanksgiving Day Balloons

Image

Black Friday Isn't Always Best Day For Big Bargains

Community Events