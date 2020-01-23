Clear
SEVERE WX : Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Iowa man guilty of setting fire in effort to kill wife, her uncle

A man has been found guilty of setting a fire that injured two people at his eastern Iowa home.

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 9:45 AM
Posted By: The Associated Press

A man has been found guilty of setting a fire that injured two people at his eastern Iowa home.

A jury convicted 45-year-old Shane Heins on Wednesday of arson and two counts of attempted murder.

He'd pleaded guilty before the trial to domestic abuse assault for shoving his stepdaughter.

The online court records don't list a sentencing date.

Investigators say Heins set the fire March 2 last year in Independence in an effort to kill his wife, Christina Heins, and her uncle, Nick Necker.

Both were taken for treatment to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 24°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 21°
Austin
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Rochester
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 22°
Light snow and steady temps
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Byron high school grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Thursday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Another smattering of snow before the weekend

Image

SAW: Taylor DeFrang from Dover-Eyota

Image

Twins Winter Caravan stops in Rochester

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 1/22

Image

One-on-one with Joe Biden

Image

Biden talks foreign policy

Image

The future of Rochester Public Library

Image

Ramp 6: What's next?

Community Events