A man has been found guilty of setting a fire that injured two people at his eastern Iowa home.
A jury convicted 45-year-old Shane Heins on Wednesday of arson and two counts of attempted murder.
He'd pleaded guilty before the trial to domestic abuse assault for shoving his stepdaughter.
The online court records don't list a sentencing date.
Investigators say Heins set the fire March 2 last year in Independence in an effort to kill his wife, Christina Heins, and her uncle, Nick Necker.
Both were taken for treatment to University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City.
Related Content
- Iowa man guilty of setting fire in effort to kill wife, her uncle
- Iowa man pleads guilty to beating estranged wife's boyfriend
- MN Man accused of killing wife, staging suicide found guilty
- May trial set for northeast Iowa man accused of killing wife
- Authorities charge central Iowa man with killing wife
- Get Smart (2008) vs. The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015)
- Iowa man found guilty of killing college basketball player
- Man accused of killing Iowa pastor pleads not guilty
- Iowa farmer convicted in corn rake killing of his wife
- Locals start grassroots effort to showcase Iowa
Scroll for more content...