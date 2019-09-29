Iowa man gets 5 years in prison for girlfriend's death

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A 28-year-old Iowa man has been sentenced to five years in prison for injuring his girlfriend and causing her death.
KCRG reports that Cody Brown was sentenced Friday to the maximum sentence for involuntary manslaughter in the connection with the June 2018 death of 24-year-old Stephanie Bowling.
Prosecutors say Brown threw Bowling to the ground during an argument, and she died several days later from head injuries.
About 50 of Bowling's friends and family members attended the sentencing hearing. She was the mother of two daughters, who were ages 2 and 8 when she died.
