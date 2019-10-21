Clear
SEVERE WX : Wind Advisory View Alerts

Iowa man gets 2 years for taking locker room pictures

The investigation began when students at Cornell College in Mount Vernon reported seeing a cellphone held in an open doorway leading to the locker room.

Posted: Oct 21, 2019 6:43 AM

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A former janitor has been sentenced to two years for taking pictures of women in an eastern Iowa college locker room.

Linn County court records say 46-year-old Jeffrey Pospisil was sentenced Friday on two counts of invasion of privacy. He'd pleaded guilty in September.

The investigation began when students at Cornell College in Mount Vernon reported seeing a cellphone held in an open doorway leading to the locker room. A coach found Pospisil in the area. He was an employee with a business that provides custodial service for the college. He told police he had been texting on the phone. But a search of the phone revealed more than 100 images taken in the locker room as students were fully or partially nude.

Pospisil was fired from his job.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 42°
Austin
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Overcast
48° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 43°
Rain returns Monday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Exploring local food producers

Image

Celebrating North Iowa's only covered bridge

Image

Local organization helps undocumented immigrants

Image

Small business thanks community after outpour of support

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 10/20

Image

Washing cars for disabled veterans

Image

Encouraging more organ donations

Image

Poker tournament held to stop domestic violence

Image

Rochester coat drive

Image

Hunt for a cure

Community Events