Iowa man gets 120 years for child sexual abuse

Federal investigators who followed up on a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children found several child porn videos on digital devices in Crook's Bloomfield home, including at least one showing him having sex with a child.

Posted: Jun 4, 2019 9:00 AM

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A southern Iowa man has been sentenced to 120 years in federal prison for child sexual abuse.

U.S. District Court records say 29-year-old Steven Crook Jr. was sentenced Monday to 30 years on each of four counts, and the terms are to be served consecutively. He'd pleaded guilty after making a deal with prosecutors, who dropped other charges.

