Iowa man found responsible for mom's death sues police

An Iowa man who was found responsible for his mother's death at a civil trial but acquitted at a murder trial is now suing criminal investigators and his father.

Posted: Dec 15, 2019 8:30 PM
Posted By: By The Associated Press

Forty-seven-year-old Jason Carter filed a federal lawsuit Thursday accusing investigators of conducting a biased and incomplete investigation into his mother's death.

Carter's father, Bill Carter, won a wrongful-death lawsuit against his son in 2017. The suit alleged that Jason fatally shot 68-year-old Shirley Carter in June 2015 to gain access to his parents' assets.

Jason Carter was ordered to pay $10 million to his mother's estate. In March, a jury acquitted him of murder.

